0 Husband whose wife was killed in unsolved slaying accused of stabbing man in Massachusetts

MILLIS, Mass. - On Mother’s Day 2009, Massachusetts native Stacey Burns was found stabbed to death in her home in New Hampshire.

There has never been an arrest in the case, but WFXT has learned the victim's ex-husband has been arrested in Massachusetts and charged with stabbing a man in his home in Millis.

Edward Burns is a central figure in the investigation into his wife's unsolved slaying, authorities said.

Their divorce reportedly was ugly. At one point, Stacey Burns took out a restraining order against him, claiming abuse and that he said at one point, "Death before divorce," authorities said.

Stacey Burns reportedly was found dead about one day before the two were supposed to meet again in divorce court to talk about child support.

Authorities have not called Edward Burns – or anyone else – a suspect, but now he is facing charges that he attacked a man with a knife in his home in Millis.

According to police reports, Edward Burns stabbed a Millis man in the back with a 10-inch kitchen knife during an argument July 18.

Two witnesses told police they heard Edward Burns say he was going to stab the man, then they heard the man yell back that Edward Burns had stabbed him, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized and survived the attack.

Stacey Burns was found stabbed to death in her home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Mother’s Day 2009.

Two of her five children were in the house when their mother was killed.

At the time of the murder, Edward Burns told another media outlet that he was in Boston at a party.

WFXT was not able to reach him for that report. However, WFXT briefly spoke to Edward Burns on the phone Monday.

