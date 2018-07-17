IHOP celebrating 60th birthday with pancakes for 60 cents

Fresh off of admitting their name change to IHOb was a publicity stunt, IHOP is celebrating its 60th birthday with what it does best: pancakes.
The restaurant chain announced last week that it would give away 60-cent short stacks July 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate its birthday.
“The IHOP name is synonymous with pancakes, pancakes, pancakes -- a rallying cry that sets our menu and our restaurants apart from every other dining destination,” IHOP Chief Marketing Officer Brad Haley said in a July 10 news release. “To celebrate six decades of pancakin’ and the love our guests have shown us since we first opened our doors back in 1958, we’re treating folks to a 60-cent short stack of our world-famous buttermilk pancakes -- the pancake that started it all -- on Tuesday, July 17.”
As with most offers of this kind, the price and participation varies by location. The offer is only available for dine-in customers and there is a limit of one 60-cent short stack per person.
Age ain’t nothing but a pancake. Come celebrate IHOP’s 60th birthday with a 60¢ short stack today!— IHOP (@IHOP) July 17, 2018
Those interested in getting a short stack for 60 cents can contact their nearest IHOP about the offer at IHOP.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}