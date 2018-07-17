IHOP partners with DoorDash for pancake delivery

IHOP has joined food delivery service DoorDash to launch a delivery service of its own.
The restaurant chain, which recently admitted its pivot to burgers and name change to IHOb was a PR stunt, announced the delivery program Tuesday.
Select U.S. IHOP restaurants are introducing the service through a partnership with DoorDash.
“As a leading delivery provider with extensive national reach and a focus on strategically – and rapidly – expanding, DoorDash is an ideal partner to help us kick off the next phase of IHOP ‘N GO,” IHOP President Darren Rebelez said in a statement. “Right now, about 300 IHOP restaurants are signed up with DoorDash with more coming online every day. Given the national matchup between where there's an IHOP and DoorDash's current and anticipated service areas, I expect to have close to 1,000 restaurants added to the DoorDash platform before the end of the year.”
Some IHOP locations have previously participated in delivery through UberEats or another food delivery service. It is not clear if those will end as the DoorDash partnership expands.
The timing of the service coincides with the restaurant's 60th birthday. Participating locations are offering short stacks of pancakes for 60 cents from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In addition to the short stacks offer, DoorDash customers can get free delivery on IHOP orders totaling $10 or more from July 18 to July 22 at participating restaurants.
