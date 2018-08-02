Indiana bartender donates $1,000 to local skate park effort

NASHVILLE, Ind. - A Nashville, Indiana, bartender got a massive tip and decided to pay it forward.
WXIN reported that Anna Hofstetter was working at Hotel Nashville Saturday night when things were slow.
Hofstetter told WXIN that she struck up a conversation with a couple that evening and told them she works three jobs as a single mother.
“They sat at a little table near the door and they said they got married at the Hotel Nashville seven years ago,” Hofstetter said.
The couple was celebrating their wedding anniversary. Hofstetter said they ordered a dinner special, a crab artichoke appetizer and Long Island iced teas for $32.40.
Hofstetter was tipped $1,000 and a note that read, “Give something for kids.”
“I said, ‘Thank you so much,’” Hofstetter told WXIN. “’You have no idea how much this means to me.’”
A few days later, Hofstetter ran into Clara Stanley, President of Brown County Enrichment for Teens Association Inc. She was working with a group of kids to raise money to build a skate park.
Hofstetter donated her $1,000 tip to the effort, going toward the group’s $120,000 goal. So far, more than $16,000 has been raised. If the group raises $50,000 before Sept. 22, it will have the amount matched by the state in the form of a grant.
Those interested in donating can do so at the organization’s skate park fundraising page.
