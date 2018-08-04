0 Indiana man refused to call 911 as son died after accidentally eating meth

An Indiana man was charged with neglect after failing to seek medical help when his 8-year-old son ate methamphetamines and later died, WXIN reported.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Curtis Gilbert Collman II, 41, of Seymour, noticed there was something wrong with his son on the morning of June 21.

Collman said the boy woke him up because the child was hungry, but he told the boy there was no food in the house and went back to sleep, WXIN reported.

Collman later admitted to police that while there was no food, he had left some meth on a plate, WDRB reported. Police found the drug after executing a search warrant at Collman’s home, and they believe the child mistook the drugs for food and ate it, the television station reported.

"A clear glass plate was located in the kitchen area," and it had a "brownish in color, crystal-like substance" on it, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When Colman woke again later that morning, he said his son was “not acting right.” He called a friend around 10 a.m. and said he needed help. But when she tried to call 911, Collman “ripped” the telephone out of her hand, pointed a gun at her and said he “would kill all three of them.” The woman left, WXIN reported.

According to court documents, Collman went to the house of the child’s mother with the boy. She also wanted to call 911 but Collman prevented her from doing so, the television station reported.

The 911 dispatch in Jackson County received a call 45 minutes later about a boy not breathing. The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WXIN reported.

A toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press revealed that the boy had more than 180 times the lethal limit of meth in his bloodstream when he died.

When police interviewed Collman and asked him why he did not call 911, he said he “panicked,” WXIN reported.

Collman was arrested that day, for failure to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. He is facing several charges, including neglect of a dependent, pointing a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and intimidation, WDRB reported.

