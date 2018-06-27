Indiana teen dies in freak accident while playing basketball

GRANGER, Ind. - A 14-year-old boy in Granger, Indiana, died after pieces of a basketball hoop fell on top of him.
Nolan Gerwals was playing basketball in an indoor court at his home with his younger sister on Friday, when the basketball rim, backboard and support bracket fell on top of him, causing a serious head injury, WNUD reports.
Gerwals was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Margaret Gerwels, Nolan’s mother, told WBND that her son’s “true passion was basketball,” and he hoped to play in college someday.
