Iowa baby suffers skull fractures after being hit by softball during game

SHELL ROCK, Iowa - A 7-week-old baby suffered skull fractures after being hit in the head by a softball during a recreational game in Shell Rock, Iowa, the Waverly Courier reported.
McKenna Hovenga remains in the hospital after being struck Wednesday during a game being played by her father, Lee Hovenga, according to a Facebook page, Healing for McKenna.
In addition to the skull fractures, McKenna suffered two brain bleeds and several seizures, family members said on the Facebook page. She was taken to Waverly Health Center and taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the Courier reported.
Family member Laura Heise started a YouCaring page on McKenna’s behalf and has raised more than $34,000 of its $50,000 goal.
