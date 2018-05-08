  • Iowa baby suffers skull fractures after being hit by softball during game

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SHELL ROCK, Iowa - A 7-week-old baby suffered skull fractures after being hit in the head by a softball during a recreational game in Shell Rock, Iowa, the Waverly Courier reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    McKenna Hovenga remains in the hospital after being struck Wednesday during a game being played by her father, Lee Hovenga, according to a Facebook page, Healing for McKenna.

    TRENDING NOW:

    In addition to the skull fractures, McKenna suffered two brain bleeds and several seizures, family members said on the Facebook page. She was taken to Waverly Health Center and taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the Courier reported.

    Family member Laura Heise started a YouCaring page on McKenna’s behalf and has raised more than $34,000 of its $50,000 goal. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Iowa baby suffers skull fractures after being hit by softball during game

  • Headline Goes Here

    Soldier watches birth of daughter on FaceTime when flight home is delayed

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nicki Minaj announces new album, release date

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twins born on May the Fourth get appropriate ‘Star Wars' names

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump to announce stance of U.S. in Iran nuclear deal