Iowa teen's attempt at ‘In My Feelings Challenge' lands her in ICU

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Anna Worden, 18, is warning other teens not to do the “In My Feelings Challenge,” after her attempt to do the viral dance move caused a severe brain injury.
Worden told WQAD she was driving around town with some friends on July 23.
As the car approached a roundabout, Worden thought it would be a “fun idea” to jump out of a moving car and do the “KiKi.”
“I tried, and the last thing I remember was opening the door. So apparently I got out and tripped and fell and hit my head,” Worden told WQAD.
She was airlifted from her hometown of Bettendorf to Iowa City with a severe head injury.
Worden said she has a fracture in her skull, blood clots in her ear and bleeding in her brain.
After she is released from the ICU, Worden will have to teach herself how to walk again and will have to undergo extensive physical therapy, WQAD reported.
The “In My Feelings Challenge” has inspired thousands of people around the world to post videos of themselves, dancing and jumping out of moving cars to Drake’s hit song.
The dance challenge started in June when a social media star posted a choreographed video to the song and challenged others to learn the moves.
