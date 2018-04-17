  • IRS to extend tax deadline after Tax Day computer glitch prevented filings

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON D.C. - The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that the agency experienced technical issues with its e-File and Direct Pay systems and extended the tax deadline for last-minute filers.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Taxpayers were unable to access the system earlier in the day, but just after 5 p.m. the sytem appeared to be working properly.

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS,  announced the agency would offer an extension for those affected by the outage, and said a “technical issue” caused the problem.

    We’ll make sure taxpayers have extensions once the system comes up to make sure they can use it, and it in no way impacts people paying their taxes,” Mnuchin said to a group of reporters in New Hampshire, according to The Associated Press.

    The agency later announced a one-day extension.

    “Individuals or businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 will now have until midnight on Wednesday, April 18. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time,” the IRS said in a statement Tuesday.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    IRS to extend tax deadline after Tax Day computer glitch prevented filings

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former first lady Barbara Bush has died at her home in Texas at the age of 92

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing teenager found alive 2 years after disappearance

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stephon Clark police shooting: New videos confirm delay in medical aid,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Longtime NPR broadcaster Carl Kasell has died from Alzheimer's disease at 84