  • Is LeBron James the greatest? Fans compare him to Michael Jordan

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LeBron James has three NBA championships under his belt and has set a streak for going to the NBA finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers small forward has drawn comparisons to Michael Jordan -- breaking many of his records on the league.

    The comparisons make it easy for basketball fans to ask: Is LeBron James the greatest? Is he better than Michael Jordan?

    The answer, long-debated on Twitter and among sports fans, depends on who you ask.

    Many fans who have reverence for 1990s NBA basketball will say James is no match for Jordan.

    Others say James is a better basketball player regardless of stats.

    Some sports fans think there’s room for both -- and others, like Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell.

