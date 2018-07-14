Jaguar escapes habitat, kills 6 animals at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - A jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans and killed six animals, the zoo reported.
A male jaguar got out of its enclosure around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning and killed four alpaca, one emu and one fox, The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- 13-year-old girl beheaded after seeing grandmother killed in Alabama cemetery
- Applebee's waitress stabbed after brushing up against diner's leg, police say
- 'See ya later, suckas!' Family writes unique obituary for 5-year-old cancer victim
- VIDEO: Miniature horse rescued from rooftop
No people were hurt and the zoo was not open to the public at the time of the attack.
“The animal care team is devastated by this tragic loss,” the Audubon Zoo stated in a news release. “Today is a difficult day for the Audubon family.”
The jaguars at the zoo are located in an exhibit called the “Jaguar Jungle,” which houses other animals, including the alpaca closure.
The zoo will remain closed Saturday while officials investigate how the escape happened, WDSU reports.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}