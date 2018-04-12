  • James Comey compares Trump to a ‘mob boss' in upcoming interview

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    James Comey characterized President Donald Trump as a “mob boss” in an interview set to air Sunday on ABC.

    In his first televised interview in advance of the upcoming release of his book, “A Higher Loyalty,” the former FBI director talked with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos about his firing by Trump last year and his relationship with the president.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Trump fired Comey in May 2017, 10 months into the investigation of possible collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

    According to a trailer advertising the interview, Comey is also asked about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and whether he has information that would be hurtful to the president.

    According to a story from Axios, a source who was present at the taping said Comey reveals things during the interview that are “going to shock the president and his team.”

    Comey has interviews scheduled with CNN and MSNBC on April 19, with Fox News on April 26 and with PBS on April 30. Comey’s book is set for release on April 17.

    The interview, taped at Comey’s Washington D.C.-area home, airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

    FBI Director Robert Mueller, left, Deputy Attorney General James B. Comey, head of the Justice Department's corporate fraud task force, and Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray of the Justice Department Criminal Division, right.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    James Comey compares Trump to a ‘mob boss' in upcoming interview

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman missing after falling overboard on cruise ship, conditions…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is James Comey? Things to know about the former FBI director

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz says any inheritance should go to victims' fund

  • Headline Goes Here

    People with ‘sweet tooth' gene may have less body fat, study says