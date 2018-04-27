James Corden takes ‘Avengers: Infinity War' stars on tour of Los Angeles

Before the huge U.S. premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” the stars of the latest comic book movie installment are making the rounds on the late night show circuit.
Thursday night, Chris Pratt, Letitia Wright and Josh Brolin were among the A-list stars who climbed on James Corden’s “Late, Late Show” tour bus, to visit the not-so-famous places around Los Angeles.
Corden called it the “James Corden Star, Star Tour, the tour that takes the stars on the tour,” Pop Sugar reported.
As the bus slowed, and even stopped, fans got a glimpse of stars like Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Don Cheadle.
The bus stopped at a crowded comic book shop where shoppers got the surprise of their lives and even coveted signatures from the cast.
Wednesday night, the Avengers crew were featured on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon in a “Brady Bunch”-inspired song called “The Marvel Bunch.”
Related video:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}