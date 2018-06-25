0 Jimmy Fallon claps back at Trump's 'be a man' tweet with donation for immigrants

NEW YORK - "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon is clapping back at President Donald Trump's latest Twitter insult with a donation to an organization that helps immigrants and refugees.

According to The Associated Press, the pair's social media spat began Sunday when Trump slammed Fallon's recent comments about the then-presidential candidate's appearance on a September 2016 episode of his show. In an article published last week, Fallon told the Hollywood Reporter that he regretted his lighthearted treatment of Trump on the show.

"I made a mistake," Fallon said. "I'm sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently."

Trump, apparently referring to Fallon's remarks, took to Twitter to respond.

".@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have 'humanized' me-he is taking heat," Trump tweeted Sunday evening. "He called & said 'monster ratings.' Be a man Jimmy!"

A few hours later, Fallon pledged to make a donation in Trump's name to the nonprofit Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, which is working to help reunite immigrant parents and children who have been separated.

"In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon wrote.

