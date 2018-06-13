Jogger arrested after video shows him throwing homeless belongings into lake

A jogger in Oakland, California has been arrested after he was captured on cellphone video throwing a homeless man’s belongings into a lake and into a garbage can.
30-year-old Henry William Sintay was arrested Monday on first degree robbery charges, after allegedly scooping up the man’s belongings and throwing them into Lake Merritt, KPIX reports.
In the video posted on Twitter by user J.J. Harris on Friday, bystanders confront the man and ask him what he is doing.
Yesterday in Oakland jogger found throwing a peaceful homeless man’s possessions in the Lake. . What has this town come to?! #JoggerJoe #BbqBecky #Oakland pic.twitter.com/QAldK6VIRy— JJ Harris (@techboogie) June 9, 2018
“Picking up the trash. What do you want me to do? It’s spilling everywhere,” the man said in the video.
When police were called, the jogger continued on his run and left.
Harris told CBS the neighborhood is getting frustrated with its growing homelessness problem.
“People are generally fed up on both sides of the equation,” Harris said.
When asked about the video on Saturday, Oakland’s mayor said it was “not appropriate,” KPIX reports.
A crowdfunding page has been set up to help the homeless man, and people have been stopping by his spot along the lake to replace the clothes and belongings destroyed by the jogger.
