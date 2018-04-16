  • John Cena, Nikki Bella call off engagement

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits. The two decided to end their 9-month engagement and called off the wedding.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “After much contemplation and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement.

    “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

    Cena proposed to Bella in April 2017 during WrestleMania 33. They started dating in 2012.

     

    We love you all ❤️

    A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    John Cena, Nikki Bella call off engagement

  • Headline Goes Here

    Live updates: James Comey says Trump is ‘unfit' to be president

  • Headline Goes Here

    NFL player returns to hometown to take family friend to prom

  • Headline Goes Here

    911 dispatcher placed on leave after Kyle Plush's van death to returns to work

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cardi B's ‘Invasion of Privacy' is No. 1 Billboard 200 album