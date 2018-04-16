John Cena, Nikki Bella call off engagement

John Cena and Nikki Bella have called it quits. The two decided to end their 9-month engagement and called off the wedding.
“After much contemplation and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement.
“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”
Cena proposed to Bella in April 2017 during WrestleMania 33. They started dating in 2012.
