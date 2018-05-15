0 John Cena, Nikki Bella say they hope they get back together after ending engagement

NEW YORK - Nearly a month after calling off their engagement, John Cena and Nikki Bella still have love for each other.

The WWE stars each spoke separately about their break up. Both expressed hope that they would get back together.

“John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life,” Bella told ET at NBC Universal’s upfront presentation in New York Monday. “I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope.”

“I just want us both to live the rest of our lives happy. Hopefully that’s together, maybe it's not. Right now I’m just focusing on me,” she added. “I think I kind of lost me and now I want to find (myself).”

Cena appeared on the “Today” show Monday with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford and cleared up rumors that the split was because Bella wanted children and he didn’t. Cena said he would have been willing to have a family with Bella.

“For anyone out there speculating on what I’m doing with my life now: I still love Nicole. I would still love to marry Nicole,” he said. “I still would love to have a family with Nicole.”

“I don’t want anybody else,” Cena said. “I love Nicole, and I’m really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is that she wanted that made this fall apart in the first place. And, in doing so, I’m also just trying to live. I don't have any other hopes, other than maybe one day, we can work it out.”

The two were supposed to marry May 5. Instead, they posted messages on social media that weekend.

“If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up,” Cena tweeted.

“Chin up princess or the crown slips,” read a photo Bella posted on Instagram May 4.

