John McCain's confidantes say Trump won't be invited to his funeral, reports say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON - Confidantes of Republican Sen. John McCain, whose health has been waning since his brain cancer diagnosis last year, say President Donald Trump will not be invited to his funeral, multiple news outlets are reporting.

    The New York Times reported Saturday that McCain's "intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship."

    Later Saturday, NBC News published a similar report, claiming that McCain, 81, "does not want" Trump at the service. 

    Two former presidents, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, are planning to speak at the memorial, NBC News reported.

