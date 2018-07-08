  • Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, reports say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are engaged, several media outlets reported Sunday.

    >> Read more trending news

    Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, have not commented on the news, originally reported Sunday morning by TMZ.

    Several news outlets, citing anonymous sources, appeared to back up the TMZ report of the engagement, which was reportedly announced Saturday night in the Bahamas.

    "They are engaged and it happened Saturday night in front of a crowd in Baker's Bay," E! News reported.

    Us Weekly, citing a source close to Baldwin, said that the model “is obsessed with Justin and always has been.”

    “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told People. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

    Bieber and Baldwin dated previously before breaking up in 2016, Billboard reported. The couple apparently recently rekindled their relationship and was since dancing at a restaurant Friday, Billboard reported.

    According to media reports, the singer of “Love Yourself” and “Where Are U Now” proposed to Baldwin in front of a crowd at a Bahama resort. Bieber’s security detail allegedly told the crowd to put their phones away “because something special was about to happen.”

    Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber posted vague congratulations Sunday on Instagram, posting that he was “excited for the next chapter.”

     

    @justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

    A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

    Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, tweeted “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

    Predictably, social media was abuzz with the reports:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories