K-9 saved by Narcan after exposure to contraband heroin in jail

OREGON CITY, Ore. - A K-9 in Oregon was saved by a donated Narcan kit after she was exposed to contraband heroin Tuesday inside the Clackamas County Jail.
Deputies said Abbie, the K-9, alerted handler Deputy Eliseo Ramos to smuggled heroin on top of a hygiene container under a table during a routine contraband search in the E block at Clackamas County Jail.
The container spilled over during the search and Abbie was exposed to the heroin inside, according to deputies.
“Abbie began exhibiting signs of drug exposure, including excessive saliva, rapid head shaking and rapid blinking,” sheriff’s deputies said in a news release.
Ramos was able to deliver a special Narcan kit for dogs nasally to Abbie. Narcan contains an opioid reversal drug, known as nalaxone, for overdoses on opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office's K-9 team was recently able to purchase six Narcan kits for the unit’s dogs, thanks to recent public donations. Click here to read more.
Deputies said the Narcan dosage successfully stabilized Abbie, and she was transported to the VCA Animal Hospital for treatment. Abbie was held for observation overnight and was released Wednesday morning.
