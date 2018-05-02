  • Kansas, Oklahoma see first tornadoes of 2018

    The Plains saw the first tornadoes of the year Tuesday and the damage left behind. 

    At least 18 tornadoes touched down in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, ABC News reported.

    Some of the storms brought softball-sized hail in Kansas and Nebraska.

    This week has been a stormy one for many states, with 146 reports of severe weather in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota since Monday, ABC News reported.

    Most storms in Kansas were short, with little damage, but a large tornado touched down in Concordia, Kansas, breaking poles and bringing down power lines, The Wichita Eagle reported.

    Some areas reported damage to trees and broken windows in homes and cars due to hail, KSN reported.

    And there is no end in sight with a moderate chance of severe weather, including strong winds and hail in Oklahoma and Iowa Wednesday and Thursday, ABC News reported.

