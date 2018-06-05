0 Kate Spade: Celebrities, fans react to iconic designer's death

The death of New York fashion designer Kate Spade has rocked the celebrity and fashion world.

She was found dead in her New York apartment of an apparent suicide on Tuesday.

>> Read more trending news

Officials say she was found hanged inside her Park Avenue home by housekeeping staff around 10:20 a.m. They say she left a note at the scene.

Celebrities and fans are turning to Twitter to express their grief and sympathy.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.