0 Ken Bone, man made famous from Trump/Clinton debate, says son suspended for gun range photo

Nearly everyone knew who Ken Bone was back in 2016. They may not remember his name, but he was made famous when he asked a question as an undecided voter during a 2016 presidential debate between then-candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Bone is in the news again after a photo got his child in trouble at school.

The photo was a response to one of a survivor of the Parkland shooting, who claims he was questioned by school security officers after he tweeted about going to a gun range with his father, Fox News reported earlier this month. The security officers said that students were concerned after video of the teen at the gun range started to circulate, Fox News reported at the time.

It was great learning about our inalienable right of #2A and how to properly use a gun. This was my first time ever touching a gun and it made me appreciate the #Constitution even more. My instructor was very informative; I learnt a lot. #2A is important and we need 2 preserve 2A pic.twitter.com/4rcOZbpl88 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 21, 2018

Bone tweeted a photo of himself and his son at a gun range with his son using an assault rifle. His son was pointing the gun at the target as Bone stood behind him, supervising, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Here's a pic of my son learning to shoot safely under my supervision. Maybe those security guys want to talk to him. pic.twitter.com/tLAfnVJv9z — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 24, 2018

Bone said he was called days after the post by his son’s school principal, who said his son would be suspended pending a police investigation. Bone did not say what school his son attends, but said in a follow-up post that his son was not asked about the photo and didn’t know he was suspended, Fox News reported.

He didn't know he was suspended until I got a call from the principal after school. He was not asked about it at all. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 26, 2018

The photo in question was posted to Bone’s account, and he claims his son doesn't have a Twitter account, The New York Post reported.

As of Friday afternoon, again via Twitter, Bone said that his son has been reinstated and will return to school Monday.

Just talked to the principal of my son's school. He is cleared to return to school on Monday. Thanks for all the kind words and support, I'm glad this got resolved so quickly. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) April 27, 2018

