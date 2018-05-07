  • Ken Jeong stops stand up routine to help woman in medical emergency

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHOENIX - Many may not realize that one of the hottest comedians is also a doctor. 

    Ken Jeong is a licensed surgeon in California, but doesn’t currently practice medicine. But that didn’t stop him from jumping into action when a woman in the audience at his show in Arizona over the weekend had a seizure, Entertainment Tonight reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    He had thought he was being heckled, but then realized their calls for help were real, USA Today reported.

    Jeong went to the woman, cleared room for her and, with the help of an EMT in the audience, tended to the woman until paramedics arrived, Entertainment Tonight reported.

    She was rushed from the Stand Up Live comedy club to an area hospital for treatment.

    After the emergency was under control, Jeong resumed his show.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ken Jeong stops stand up routine to help woman in medical emergency

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman begs car thief to return beloved dog

  • Headline Goes Here

    Florida deputy shot in head by man accused of shooting cat, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Is ‘hangry' a real emotion? Scientist says yes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Southwest Airlines plane, pickup truck collide at Baltimore's BWI Airport