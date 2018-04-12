0 Khloe Kardashian welcomes first child, a baby girl with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child.

After weeks of rumors, a confirmation, and in the midst of the cheating scandal, the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters gave birth to a baby girl, according to TMZ. People also confirmed the news through an unnamed source.

Kardashian gave birth early Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, TMZ reported. The site also reported that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kim, as well as Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq were at the hospital. The baby girl doesn’t have a name yet, TMZ reported.

According to The Blast, Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was there for the birth. Thompson is at the center of multiple cheating allegations after video footage showed him with another woman Saturday in New York.

On Tuesday, TMZ posted video footage from October 2017 showing Thompson kissing one woman and being groped by another at a Washington, D.C. hookah lounge.

Kardashian was thankful when she announced her pregnancy in a Dec. 20 Instagram post.

“I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing,” Kardashian captioned the post. “I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

It’s the first child for Kardashian and the second child for Thompson. The 27-year-old has a 16-month-old son named Prince Oliver from a previous relationship.

Kardashain joins her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, and older sister, Kim Kardashian, in motherhood this year. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed a third child, daughter Chicago West, via gestational carrier Jan. 15. Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, Feb, 1.

