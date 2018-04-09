0 Killer Mike apologizes for failed attempt to call out MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid

Rapper and political activist Killer Mike has apologized for attempting to shame MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid.

The rapper commented on an April 8 Instagram post from Reid, which featured an image of the television host and her hair and makeup team preparing for a photo shoot with the caption, “And not to be outdone... @glamluxxe and @savvychicz, who rocked the H&M for our Elgin Baylor shoot! #AMJoy #GlamSquad.”

Killer Mike mistook “H&M” for the popular retailer, which came under fire in January for an ad featuring a black child in a sweatshirt etched with the words “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

“So me doing an interview about black gun ownership with the NRA is ‘bad,’ but you promoting a company that tagged a black child a monkey is ‘good,’ ‘cool,’ and ‘acceptable’. Ok check,” Killer Mike wrote on Reid’s post.

He faced criticism for his participation in a National Rifle Association interview released days before “March for Our Lives.”

Reid replied to the rapper, saying that “H&M” referred to hair and makeup, not the retailer. She also snuck in a reference to the sunken place from Jordan Peele’s film “Get Out.”

“‘H&M’ stands for ‘hair and makeup,’ Mike. The two women beside me in this pic did my hair (H) and makeup (M) for a shoot. The blouse I’m wearing is by @norisolferrari and I doubt you can buy it at the retail chain you’re thinking of. (I got it from the designer via a stylist.) And here I was thinking you were an intellectual, and not just the guy who hangs out in the sunken place talking guns with the NRA’s ‘official black guy’ who literally changed his last name to ‘black.’”

Killer Mike apologized for the misunderstanding on Twitter and said he spoke to the producer of Reid’s MSNBC show about appearing there to discuss gun reform.

“My apologies for my misunderstanding @JoyAnnReid and I hope we get that Black Gun owner Minus the NRA interview,” he tweeted.

To Be Unclear is to be u kind taught that by publicist @Farmer8J . My apologies for my misunderstanding @JoyAnnReid and I hope we get that Black Gun owner Minus the NRA interview. Love and Respect thanks for the correct ❤️🤜🏾💥🤛🏾 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 8, 2018

So egg on my face 🤷🏾‍♂️😌and all I’m happy that the convo on #BlackGunOwnerShip will happen. Thank u @JoyAnnReid for “getting me together” on H&M and making sure this important convo can be had on an acceptable platform. ❤️✊🏾 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 8, 2018

