  • Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West, accuses Twitter users of ‘demonizing' him

    By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    Musician Kanye West made his return to Twitter earlier this month to chat about a number of topics from new music to politics. However, some of his tweets have fallen flat and have not been well received, so his wife Kim Kardashian West is now coming to his defense. 

    Many on social media have expressed concern over West’s mental health, but Kardashian West said he’s only expressing himself. 

    “To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary,” she wrote. “So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair.”

    She also accused the media of interpreting his separation from his management as a mental health issue rather than a business decision. In fact, the reality star called her hubby a “free thinker” and celebrated him for sharing his opinions even if she didn’t agree with them, including those about President Donald Trump. 

    She ended her rant by declaring “Kanye is years ahead of his time” and urged the media stop using the term “mental health” so loosely.

    For the last several weeks, West has been busy on Twitter after taking a nearly year-long hiatus from the platform. He’s revealed information about his clothing line, new albums and has even alluded to running for president in 2024.

    He’s also used the site to share his thoughts about creativity, fake news and a few images of his daughter North. Take a look at more of his posts here

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

