Kindergarten class starts each day with handshake

KEENE, Texas -

If only our country worked like this kindergarten class. Ashley Taylor’s class starts their learning day the same way every day.

Taylor picks one of her students at Keene Elementary School in Texas to give a handshake to each and every classmate as they enter the room, CBS News reported.

She says the daily greeting could help her students’ development.

Taylor posted one of the daily hellos to her Facebook page where it has gone viral. She added the caption, “When I see the direction the world is heading, it reminds me what I am doing WILL make a difference.”

While the daily hello could be considered a bright spot, she said there's meaning behind it, that it teaches her students good manners and that “someone is on their side,” Taylor told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“The school shootings have been a real eye opener,” She told the newspaper. “Maybe if some of those kids had felt like someone was on their side, things would have happened differently. I understand there are lots of factors that play into those situations. But what if, you know?”

“Sadly, lots of kids (of all ages) come to school looking for the positive interaction that they may not have experienced at home. Life can be hard for kids but it shouldn’t be at school,” Taylor told The Star-Telegram.

