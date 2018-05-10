Kitten abandoned in shelter mailbox looks for new home

A kitten that was abandoned in the mailbox of a Hawthorne, California, animal shelter is now up for adoption.
KABC reported that Brett, a black-and-white domestic short hair kitten, was found in the mailbox March 28 when a staffer heard meowing.
Brett was 2 weeks old when he was found in the mailbox. According to a Facebook post from the shelter, his condition was touch and go after being in the heat.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
“Abandoning an animal is a crime and very cruel,” spcaLA president Madeline Bernstein told KABC. “The kitten could have easily died inside the mailbox.”
Veterinary staff at the shelter jumped into action to get Brett well. He was put into foster care where he was bottle-fed until he could eat on his own.
Now 2 months old, Brett is ready for adoption. He was socialized through the shelter’s HEAL Program.
Adoptions at scpaLA are on a first come, first served basis. More information is available at the spcaLA website.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}