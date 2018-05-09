  • Kittens rescued from engine, bumper of Florida police car

    OCOEE, Fla. - Two kittens were rescued from underneath a detective’s car in Ocoee, Florida, on Monday morning. 

    “These adorable kittens were recovered safely from the engine by our City personnel,” a post on the Ocoee Police Department’s Facebook page said.

    Once they are old enough, the cats will be available for adoption through Orange County Animal Services. 

    “This is a great reminder to spay or neuter your pets,” the department posted

     

