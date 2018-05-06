  • Lafayette College threat: Tweets claim student supports ISIS, is planning attack

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    EASTON, Pa. -

    A Twitter user who claimed to attend Lafayette College and support the Islamic State group reportedly threatened to attack the school's Easton, Pennsylvania, campus Saturday, sparking an FBI investigation.

    According to Lehigh Valley Live, the person, using the name "Jafar Saleem (Brendan)" on Twitter, pledged to "destroy the Christianity within the school and make Allah proud." The Twitter user also posted a photo of several weapons with the caption, "Allah has graced us with these weapons of destruction to carry out his needs," Lehigh Valley Live reported.

    The Twitter account has since been suspended, officials said.

    In a pastebin.com post, the person claimed to have placed "several pipe bombs, pressure cookers and nail bombs around the campus and plan to inflict the most damage possible," Lehigh Valley Live reported.

    The college tweeted late Saturday that students on campus should "stay where they are" and off-campus students should "stay away while the threat is assessed."

    The college's public safety department tweeted early Sunday that the campus is "not on lockdown."

