Lamborghini sheared in half after it hits light pole

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A Lamborghini was cut in half after its driver hit a light pole Friday, fire officials said.
The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The back end of the exotic super-car was on fire and quickly extinguished, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a tweet.
From Gallows Road and International Drive overnight. Lamborghini hit a concrete light pole and was cut in half. The back end was on fire and quickly extinguished by the crew from Engine 413, Dunn Loring. One adult driver was treated for minor injuries by Medic 413. #fcfrd #news pic.twitter.com/vOG4o1Ovfo— Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) April 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}