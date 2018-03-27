  • Lance Armstrong's former Austin home on the market for $7.5 million

    By: Katey Psencik, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Want to live in Lance Armstrong’s old house?

    The cyclist’s former home in west Austin, Texas, is on the market for $7.5 million. According to CultureMap, it was originally listed two years ago for $8.25 million.

    The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home across the street from Pease Park was built in 1924 and has since been remodeled. The 8,158-square-foot home has a pool with a fountain, a pool house with a full bathroom and kitchenette and a covered outdoor living area.

