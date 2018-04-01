0 Laura Ingraham takes week off from Fox News show after David Hogg-led ad boycott

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is taking a week off from her Fox News show, "The Ingraham Angle," amid an advertiser boycott led by David Hogg, a survivor of the deadly Parkland, Florida, school shooting.

"A blessed Good Friday and Passover to all of you," she said Friday on her show. "I'll be off next week for Easter break with my kids, but fear not: We've got a great lineup of guest hosts to fill in for me."

According to the New York Times, Fox News said Ingraham's time off is for a "preplanned" family vacation.

The news came after at least 11 advertisers announced they would no longer advertise on Ingraham's show following backlash over a tweet she posted mocking Hogg's college rejections.

"David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it," she wrote, adding that he was "dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA ... totally predictable given acceptance rates."

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg responded by asking Ingraham who her biggest advertisers are and organized a boycott. Wayfair, Nestle, Hulu, TripAdvisor and other companies soon pulled their ads from the show.

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Ingraham issued an apology Thursday, saying she was sorry "for any upset or hurt my tweet caused [Hogg] or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

... immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg replied that he would accept Ingraham's apology "only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I in this fight," adding, "It's time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children."

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

After learning of Ingraham's weeklong break, Hogg tweeted: "Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week."

Have some healthy reflections this Holy Week. https://t.co/bjSLmj3gyH — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Laura Ingraham and David Hogg (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz)

