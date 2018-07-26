Law enforcement patches wanted for son of fallen police officer

KENT, Wash. - A Washington state police officer who was recently killed in the line of duty collected safety agency patches to pass on to his young son.
The Kent, Washington, officer, Diego Moreno, was killed in a crash while pursuing a suspect early Sunday.
Officials with the Kent Police Department said Moreno shared his patch collection with his young kids and told his son that one day the collection would be handed down to him.
“Unfortunately, that day has come way too soon,” reads a Facebook post on the Kent police page.
Kent police are collecting patches from public safety agencies around the country to contribute to the fallen officer’s collection for his son.
If you would like to contribute a patch, please mail it to:
Kent Police Department
Attn: Moreno Patch Collection
220 4th Ave S. Kent, WA 98032
