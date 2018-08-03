0 Lefty's right moves: Phil Mickelson dances in shirt commercial

Lefty showed he had the right moves as he hawked long-sleeved shirts.

>> Read more trending news

PGA Tour star Phil Mickelson appeared in a commercial for Mizzen+Main that first ran Thursday, and the three-time Masters champion took some awkward dance steps while avoiding golf balls that whizzed past him.

Mickelson, who also owns five major titles and 43 victories on the PGA Tour, got down to do “The Worm” to finish off the 30-second commercial.

Mickelson, 48, began wearing the long-sleeved shirts at the Players Championship in May and signed an endorsement deal with Mizzen+Main, ESPN reported.

"I'll do private (lessons) for the right price," Mickelson joked after shooting a 66 Thursday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio, which put him four shots behind first-round leader Ian Poulter.

Mickelson said while it was “fun to laugh at yourself,” it was a tough chore to shoot the commercial because “it was a lot of work just to get those moves out of me."

Mickelson said he shot the commercial a month ago near his San Diego home and it took about an hour to produce, ESPN reported.

"Obviously, it's not the thing I'm most comfortable doing," Mickelson said. "But then (Mickelson’s wife) Amy said, 'You should just tell them that you know how to do The Worm.' After she said that, it was over, we were doing it.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.