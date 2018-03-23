Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen extends successful Broadway run through December

NEW YORK - Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen is doing so well on Broadway, he’s staying for the rest of the year.
The veteran musician’s mega-successful one-man show, “Springsteen on Broadway,” has already been extended twice. Now, The Boss has decided to add 81 more shows between July 10 and Dec. 15 for a third and final extension.
Tickets for the new dates at the Walter Kerr Theatre will go on sale at 11 a.m. March 28 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Only fans who previously registered and have not purchased tickets will be eligible to receive an invitation to the onsale. Those who are eligible will receive additional information on March 26.
A digital lottery will continue to operate through the extension of the show for those interested in purchasing tickets after the March 28 onsale. For details, visit www.luckyseat.com.
“Springsteen on Broadway” opened Oct. 12, 2017. By the end of his run in December, Springsteen will have played 236 performances.
