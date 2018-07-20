Lego re-creates James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 from 'Goldfinger'

James Bond fans can now purchase his famous car in Lego form.
Lego announced the launch of the Lego Creator Expert James Bond Aston Martin DB5 Wednesday. The silver luxury vehicle is from the 1964 Bond film “Goldfinger.”
“The model has been designed to provide a challenging and rewarding building experience full of nostalgia — a must-have for fans of Aston Martin, James Bond movies and Lego building sets,” the brand said in a statement.
The package includes 1,290 pieces and many of the features shown in the movie, such as a working ejector seat, revolving number plates, radar tracker, hidden telephone, bulletproof shield and front wing machine guns.
The finished product measures more than inches high, 13 inches long and 4 inches wide. It’s suitable for ages 16 and older and will be available for purchase for $149.99 in August.
