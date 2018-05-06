‘Light' earthquake hits Gulf of Mexico southeast of New Orleans

An earthquake that registered 4.6 on the Richter scale hit the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, about 160 miles southeast of New Orleans, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The National Weather Service said there is no threat of a tsunami, WWL reported. The earthquake hit sometime after noon, the television station reported.
>> Hawaii residents prepare for more earthquakes, lava
According to the Richter Scale, an earthquake that falls between 4.0 and 4.9 is considered “light,” WWL reported.
Apparently there was an earthquake a few minutes ago about 120 miles SE of Grand Isle or 160 mi SE of New Orleans. There is NO tsunami threat from this earthquake.— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) May 6, 2018
But we're curious... Did anyone feel it? #lawx #mswx https://t.co/hHg63A4jUm
