Lip sync challenge: Watch Charlotte police officers get down in hilarious viral video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina released a video of officers and staff getting down in a lip sync challenge Tuesday.
Chief Kerr Putney even took part in the fun.
The department has been posting about the video it was putting together for several days.
Just wait ‘till you see all the sweet moves on our #LipSyncBattle. We’re working on the final shots!! Any guesses on the song? Is it a #MichaelJackson song? #Beyoncé? #JustinTimberlake? #LadyGaga??? Let us know!!! (Panther’s bootcamp peep, don’t give it away!) #BeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/rTkkTbENW3— CMPD News (@CMPD) July 16, 2018
The friendly lip sync competition has been heating up on social media among law enforcement agencies across the country.
