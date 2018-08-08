  • Longtime prosecuting attorney ousted by Ferguson councilman

    ST LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -

    Longtime St. Louis County prosecutor Robert McCulloch’s 28-year run came to a surprising end Tuesday when newcomer Wesley Bell, a Ferguson city councilman, cinched a victory. 

    Bell, 43, promised to change the criminal justice system after McCulloch’s handling of the Ferguson case. 

    McCulloch, 67, who had more fundraising and experience, faced his first challenger in Bell, a two-time Ferguson city councilman, since protests erupted in 2014 after the death of Michael Brown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Previously, McCulloch had only been challenged in three other races, according to the Post-Dispatch.

    "People say, ‘Well you shocked the world.’ No. We shocked the world," Bell told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Out of tragedy, comes opportunity. ... I'm a product of that evolution."

