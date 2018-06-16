Love in the air: German couple exchanges vows in tightrope wedding

BERLIN - A couple in eastern Germany tied the knot high above the ground -- in a swing, dangling from a motorcycle on a tightrope.
The couple, Nicole Backhaus and Jens Knorr, exchanged vows 46 feet above ground on Saturday in the town of Strassfurt.
The tightrope was stretched between the town wall and a tower, and the motorbike was ridden by Falko Traber, a member of a family of artists.
German news agencies said that the pastor who officiated the ceremony stood in a cage on top of a fire service ladder.
Bride Nicole Backhaus, left, and groom Jens Knorr, right, sit in a swing dangling under a motorcycle with artist Falko Traber, top, during their wedding ceremony atop a tightrope in Stassfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 16, 2018.
While they exchanged vows in the air, the couple waited until they were back on the ground to kiss, to be safe.
More than 3,000 people watched the wedding in the sky, which took place during a local festival.
The Associated Press contributed to this story
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}