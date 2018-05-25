0 Luke Bryan announces 2018 Farm Tour; stops include Ohio, Florida, Georgia

Luke Bryan announced the official dates for the 10th annual Farm Tour 2018, with six stops in cities from Ohio to Florida.

This year, the “Sunrise Sunburn Sunset” country superstar will kick off the tour September 27 in Irwin, Ohio.

“I can’t believe we’ve been doing this 10 years!” Bryan said in a statement on his website. “Our goal was to bring big-city production concerts into these small towns across the U.S. giving those communities the opportunity to attend shows that would never come their way.”

Tickets for the “Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018” go on sale June 6. Presale ticket sales begin June 1, according to his website.

Proceeds from the Farm Tour go toward college scholarships for students from local farming families who are attending local colleges or universities near their own town.

Over 100,000 people have attended the Farm Tour since it kicked off in 2009. Over 50 scholarships have been given out to date, according to Bryan’s announcement.

Bryan, a Georgia native, told Billboard that the Farm Tour is a very personal experience for him.

“My whole existence, and the reason that I’m in country music, was based on me being in an agricultural family,” Bryan told Billboard. “It taught me everything I know about life, and my work ethic. It has shaped who I am. I took all those values, and I brought them to Nashville, and used that hard work to get my career off the ground. I still go back home and talk to my dad, and talk about how the business is going. It’s still very present, and very important in my life.”

Luke Bryan 2018 Farm Tour dates:

Sept. 27: Irwin, Ohio – Springfork Farms

Sept. 28: Pesotum, Illinois – Atkins Farm

Sept. 29: Boone, Iowa – Ziel Farm

Oct. 4: Archer, Florida – Whitehurst Cattle Company

Oct. 5: North Augusta, South Carolina – Misty Morning Farms

Oct. 6: Ringgold, Georgia – Doug Yates Farms

© 2018 Cox Media Group.