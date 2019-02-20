0 Lyft driver takes passenger on 120 mph ride, outruns police

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. - Officials say a Lyft passenger was taken on a white-knuckle ride as the driver drove at speeds reaching more than 120 mph.

Investigators say the Lyft driver’s Dodge Charger SRT sped past a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Indian Trail, North Carolina, but the trooper didn’t catch up with the Lyft driver.

The passenger took video of trip while in the vehicle.

>> Read more trending news

TRENDING NOW:

“I just heard his engine rev up and then, that’s when I pulled out my camera,” the passenger, who did not want to be identified, told WSOC.

The passenger and the driver had a friendly conversation about the sports car’s engine but the passenger said he didn’t ask the driver to show it off. The driver showed off the engine’s power by accelerating.

When the passenger asked about his speeding, he said the driver said, “There’s a blue light. I’m going to jail. I’ve got to go.”

The trooper clocked the vehicle going more than twice the 55-mph posted speed limit. According to the trooper, the car swerved through traffic and passed on a double yellow line.

The passenger said they drove behind a home and the driver turned the lights off.

“He straight up told me, ‘You're going to Charlotte with me,’" the passenger said.

The passenger got out at a gas station and called police, who tracked down Michael Cranford Jr., of Charlotte. He admitted to the incident.

Lyft sent WSOC a statement that read in part, “Safety is Lyft's top priority and any behavior threatening the safety or comfort of any community member is not tolerated.”

The company also said it deactivated the driver.

Troopers pulled Cranford over at least three times in the past for speeding by them, but those charges were reduced and the cases were disposed of, according to court records.

In this case, he’s facing charges that include reckless driving and speeding.

Lyft said it conducts background checks regularly. The company also said it reached out to the passenger to offer support and law enforcement to assist.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.