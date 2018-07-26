  • Mac to give out free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Want to add a new item to your makeup bag? You’re in luck, because MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day.

    The big giveaway, which takes place annually, is happening on Sunday, July 29. To snag your tube, which is usually about $18, show up to any MAC store or retailer while supplies last. 

    Nine shades from the company’s “iconic Artist Favourites” collection - Aloof, Delish, Dare You, Moxie, Florabundi, Epic, Mixed Media, Chintz and Tanarama - will be available for no charge Sunday. 

    MAC will also offer free lipstick in the same colors with all online orders of $25 or more. 

