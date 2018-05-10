  • Magazine apologizes after Monica Lewinsky says it rescinded invite because of Bill Clinton

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Officials with Town & Country magazine apologized Thursday to Monica Lewinsky after she was disinvited from one of the magazine’s events because former President Bill Clinton decided to attend, according to multiple reports.

    Lewinsky wrote about the magazine rescinding her invite in a cryptic tweet posted Wednesday.

    “dear world: please don't invite me to an event (esp one about social change) and -- then after i've accepted -- uninvite me because bill clinton then decided to attend/was invited,” Lewinsky wrote. “it's 2018.”

    “definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag,” she added in a subsequent tweet.

    Town & Country held its annual Philanthropy Summit on Wednesday in New York City, The Associated Press reported

    On Thursday, magazine officials apologized to Lewinsky, writing on Twitter that they “regret the way the situation was handled.”

    Clinton introduced March for Our Lives panelists at Wednesday’s event, according to CNN. His press secretary, Angel Urena, said Clinton and his staff were unaware that Lewinsky had been invited to the summit.

    Clinton initially denied that he had an affair with Lewinsky, who was originally hired in 1995 as an unpaid White House intern. He admitted to the affair in 1998.

