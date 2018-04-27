  • Mailman delivers dance moves as he drops off mail

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A mailman in Texas shows that he has the moves.

    Gary Shirley danced his way onto the viral stage as he delivered mail, KFDM reported.

    The video was caught on the home video system attached to Barbara Hickey’s Port Neches home. 

    She told KFDM that it made her happy watching Shirley’s moves. 

    Shirley, along with the dance, gave Hickey’s camera a short wave as he left to complete the rest of his route.

