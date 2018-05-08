'Make America Great Again' gear prohibited at Indiana polling places

Some Indiana voters may want to “Make America Great Again,” but they won’t be allowed to display that slogan on clothing or hats during Tuesday’s primary election, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
Carla Hayden, the Vanderburgh County clerk, said Indiana election officials directed poll workers not to allow anyone wearing the slogan into polling places because it references Republican U.S. Senate candidate Todd Rokita.
Rokita is shown in a television campaign ad wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and openly supporting President Donald Trump, who used the phrase during his 2016 presidential campaign.
"Anything identified with a specific candidate, we would either ask them to remove it or, if it's like a T-shirt or something, we'll ask them to turn it inside-out or place a jacket over it," Hayden, a Republican, told the Courier & Press. "We treat it no differently than we would any other campaign paraphernalia."
Indiana law prohibits campaigning within 50 feet of a polling place, the Courier & Press reported. It also includes restrictions on who may enter polling places.
Voters are asked not to leave campaign literature in voting booths or wear clothing touting the election of any candidate, the Courier & Press reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}