Man, 19, missing after jumping into Mississippi River during Memphis concert

Investigators in Tennessee are searching for a 19-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River on Friday night.
Memphis Police Department officials said Pace Taylor was attending the Widespread Panic concert on Mud Island.
Last night, while @ the Wide Spread Panic concert on Mud Island, a male White was seen jumping over the over the wall in the rear of the Mud Island Amphitheater into the MS River. Thus far, the male has not been located. Officers and MPDs Harbor Patrol are still looking for him.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 30, 2018
Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.
Police said Taylor slipped into the river and was seen drifting away from Mud Island. He has not been found, authorities said.
Officers describe Taylor as a male white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt with brown shorts.
