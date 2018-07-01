  • Man, 19, missing after jumping into Mississippi River during Memphis concert

    By: Courtney Mickens, Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:
    MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

    Investigators in Tennessee are searching for a 19-year-old man who fell into the Mississippi River on Friday night.

    Memphis Police Department officials said Pace Taylor was attending the Widespread Panic concert on Mud Island.

    Taylor was seen jumping the barrier wall of the Amphitheater on the banks of the Mississippi River.

    Police said Taylor slipped into the river and was seen drifting away from Mud Island. He has not been found, authorities said.

    Officers describe Taylor as a male white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt with brown shorts.

