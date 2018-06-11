  • Man, 27, fatally struck by lightning in Arkansas

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MAUMELLE, Ark. - A man working on a water main project was fatally struck by lighting Friday. 

    >> Read more trending news

    Tyler Grisham, 27, was working in a yard when he was struck around 2:30 p.m. after strong thunderstorms with 60 mph winds and small hail rolled through, according to KARK

    "He was one in a million," Wade Boughner, Grisham's father-in-law, told KARK. "He was here one minute and then just blink of an eye he's gone. He never even had a chance.”

    Grisham, who had two daughters, was taken to a hospital, where he died Saturday, according to KARK

    "They said that they just couldn't do anything, that the lightning strike had wreaked too much havoc on his body," Boughner said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, 27, fatally struck by lightning in Arkansas

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea summit coin: If you like the meeting, you'll love the memento

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot at Georgia mansion of former NFL player

  • Headline Goes Here

    Jamie Dupree, silenced by illness, harvests a new voice from old tapes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former 'Project Runway' contestant faces federal charges